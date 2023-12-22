Ludhiana: Speeding bus mows down labourer to death, injures another

A labourer died and another injured after their bike was hit by an over speeding passenger bus of a private transport company at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Bypass near Canal Bridge on Friday morning. Mukesh Kumar, cousin of the victim, said Dalip and Arvind both used to work as labourers. On Friday morning, they had left the house to reach Malerkotla for work. Dalip was driving the bike and was also wearing a helmet. (Getty image)

The victim has been identified as Dalip Kumar, 38, of Barewal road, and injured is Arvind Kumar, 35.

At the Southern Bypass, a speeding bus coming from the opposite side in an attempt to overtake another vehicle hit the bike. Both Arvind and Dalip fell on the road. After the accident, the driver managed to escape leaving the bus on the spot, Mukesh added.

Arvind informed the family and friends who reached the spot and took him to the hospital in a private vehicle.

ASI Harjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said Mukesh was wearing a helmet. However, as the bus mowed him down, the helmet could not save him and he died at the spot. The injured man, Arvind, is admitted to the hospital. He is unable to record his statements yet. The police have seized the bus and initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR against the driver.