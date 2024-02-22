Ludhiana: Speeding car hits three-wheeler, 10 injured

At least 10 people, including four women, suffered injuries after a speeding car rammed into a three-wheeler carrying passengers near Ghulal toll barrier on Chandigarh Road near Samrala. After the accident, Ludhiana police rushed to the spot and confiscated both the damaged vehicles. (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred at around 8.30 am when a three-wheeler ferrying 10 passengers heading towards Doraha from Samrala was hit by a speeding Hyundai Verna car.

The impact of the collision was so strong that all 10 passengers of the three-wheeler suffered injuries. Of them, five passengers, including four women, were rushed to civil hospital in Samrala, while other passengers were rushed to private hospitals.

The injured, who were rushed to civil hospital, were identified as Samrala-based Hans Kaur, 50, Nimmo, 36, Amarjit Kaur, 35, Som Devi, 40 and Ram Das, 55.

After the accident, the police rushed to the spot and confiscated both the damaged vehicles.

Sub-inspector Rao Varinder Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said that police are trying to trace the car driver, who managed to escape from the spot after the mishap.