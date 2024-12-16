Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Staffer, aides rob 1.7L from eatery; manager injured

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar police registered a case FIR against the accused; the police arrested Manjeet Singh of Fatehpur Awana in Barewal and at least 10 unidentified aides were booked

A restaurant worker and his aides allegedly attacked the manager with sharp-edged weapons after being caught stealing lights from the premises in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, officials said.

The case was registered following a complaint by one Wahegurupal Singh, a resident of MIG Flats, Urban Estate, Durgi, Ludhiana, who works as manager. (HT Photo)
The case was registered following a complaint by one Wahegurupal Singh, a resident of MIG Flats, Urban Estate, Durgi, Ludhiana, who works as manager. (HT Photo)

They added that the accused fled the scene after creating a ruckus and robbing 1.7 lakh from the cash drawer. The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the premises.

The Sarabha Nagar police registered a case FIR against the accused. The police arrested Manjeet Singh of Fatehpur Awana in Barewal and at least 10 unidentified aides were booked. The case was registered following a complaint by one Wahegurupal Singh, a resident of MIG Flats, Urban Estate, Durgi, who works as manager.

Manjeet Singh was working at the club as an electrician for the past year and a half. When Wahegurupal Singh caught Manjeet stealing lights that insisted that he calls his parents, Manjeet allegedly his aides, who stormed the eatery and attacked the victim.

Assistant sub-inspector (AS) Jagjeet Singh, the investigating officer from Sarabha Nagar police station, confirmed that the incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras and a case has been registered under sections 303 (2) (theft), 333 (house trespass with intent to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 191 (3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (theft after making preparation for causing death, hurt or wrongful restraint) and 324 (5) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

