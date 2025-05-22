Ludhiana: Stay focused on your dreams, says DC to students

Under the School Mentorship Programme, Barnala deputy commissioner T Benith on Wednesday visited Shaheed Paramjeet Singh School of Eminence in Gill village to engage with students and ignite their passion for pursuing their career aspirations with unwavering dedication. The mentorship programme launched by the state government was designed to motivate young minds to strive for excellence through hard work, perseverance, and commitment to their goals. Deputy commissioner T Benith shared his journey to becoming an IAS officer. (HT Photo)

Addressing the students, DC Benith shared his personal journey to becoming an IAS officer, emphasising the importance of resilience and determination. He said that there are no shortcuts to success, recounting the challenges he overcame through consistent effort and discipline. He urged students to stay focused on their dreams and to value the guidance of their teachers and parents, whom he described as their most trusted mentors in navigating the complexities of academic and professional life.

The session also provided an opportunity for students to connect with the DC on a personal level. DC Benith encouraged them to voice any challenges or concerns they face, assuring them of his unwavering support.

Several students stated their ambitions to become software engineers, doctors, and IPS, IAS officers. DC Benith provided detailed insights into the competitive exams required for these careers, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical studies, and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams for civil services like IPS, IAS.

He emphasised the importance of rigorous preparation. “Talk to your teachers, plan your studies strategically, and stay disciplined,” he said, motivating students to approach their goals with determination.

Students expressed their gratitude for having DC Benith as the mentor of their school, describing themselves as “lucky” to benefit from his guidance. They were particularly inspired by his candid recounting of the struggles he faced on his path to becoming an IAS officer. Some students were fascinated by his insights into his daily routine as a deputy commissioner, which offered them a glimpse into the responsibilities and dedication required in such a role.