Ludhiana STF nabs couple with 2.1kg heroin

A city-based couple, allegedly involved in drug trade for over five years, was arrested by the Special Task Force and 2.1kg heroin was recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday. The couple in police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The duo was nabbed when they were on their way toward BRS Nagar from Mullanpur in their car to deliver a consignment.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, 36, and his wife Manisha, 27, of J block in BRS nagar.

Police said that they were returning from Moga after procuring the contraband from a smuggler. The packet was found below the driver’s seat.

Deputy superintendent of police, (DSP, STF) Devinder Kumar said that Suresh worked as a property dealer as a cover-up, while Manisha was a housewife.

He said that along with Manisha and Suresh, who have two and three cases respectively filed against them under the NDPS Act, their family members are also accused in similar cases.

He said that a case under section 21, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them at the STF headquarters in Mohali.

One held with 185 gm heroin

The anti-narcotics cell of the police arrested a drug peddler after recovering 165gm heroin, polythenes and an electronic weighing scale from his possession. The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar alias Bobby of Daba road. The scooter he used for peddling has also been impounded.

Sub-inspector Gurkirpal Singh said that a case under section 21, 21B-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Shimplapuri police station.