Ludhiana: Students learn about waste mgmt during field visit

To inculcate knowledge among the students regarding solid waste management and the process of preparing compost out of household waste, municipal corporation (MC) organised a field visit for the students of Government Smart High School, Sarabha Nagar to the compost site and static compactor site in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday. MC organises field visit for students to compost pits and compactor site in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The visit organised under the banner of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 witnessed the participation of 100 students.

During the field visit, students were taken to a portable compactor transfer station (static compactor site) and an adjoining compost site situated in block-J of Sarabha Nagar. A ‘Shramdaan’ activity was also organised.

A detailed presentation was given about how the horticulture waste and wet waste of households (kitchen waste) is turned into compost in the pits established by the civic body.

The students were also apprised of the working of static compactors--how the waste collected from the households is compressed in the static compactor and then shifted to the main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road.

The students were shown a material recovery facility (MRF) where segregated dry waste is collected for recycling purposes.

“The civic body has been organising different events to spread awareness among the residents. It was also a good opportunity for the students to learn about home composting and how the wet and dry waste of the household can be segregated. The students were appealed to further spread the message in their neighbourhood so that combined efforts can be made to improve solid waste management in the city,” said MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

He also appealed to the residents to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.

