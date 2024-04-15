Ludhiana students, teachers divided over PU’s menstrual leave policy

Panjab University (PU) has become the first varsity in the Northern region to approve four menstrual leaves each semester, one for a month for its students from the new academic session. But, the educators of affiliated colleges are apprehensive about the usage of these leaves. For the new academic year, PU has increased the fee by 5% for all the courses in the varsity and its affiliated colleges. (HT File Photo)

An educator of aided institutions said the notice regarding the same had yet not been provided. “We have not received any official information so far, but if the students are to be provided with menstrual leaves, they might exploit them to intentionally miss the classes,” the educator added.

SCD Government College principal Tanvir Lekhi said, “We would provide these leaves to students if the varsity directs. Till now, the students were being provided with leaves by their teachers whenever required, so nothing much would change.”

A student of Guru Nanak Khalsa College said, “Menstrual cramps are discomforting and due to excessive pain, we tend to skip our classes. Sometimes, in order to fulfil the attendance criteria, we have to be present. This guideline would bring a slight relief for us.”

One of the syndicate members of Panjab University, who was a part of the committee formed for the proposal of menstrual leave for students said the proposal was put forward only to benefit the students as no medical would be required to avail the leave. This is the moral responsibility of students to not misuse the leave meant for their comfort.

For the new academic year, PU has increased the fee by 5% for all the courses in the varsity and its affiliated colleges. Also, a new provision of reducing the fees by almost half for the students of underdeveloped countries.