Ludhiana: Surprise inspection conducted at ration depots in district

Punjab State Food Commission chairman Bal Mukand Sharma on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at various government ration depots in the district. The purpose was to inspect the ration distribution by depots. Punjab State Food Commission chairman Bal Mukand Sharma during an inspection in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Sharma checked the depots in Barewal road and other areas. He interacted with beneficiaries who had come to collect their ration and provided them with information about their rights. Officials of food and civil supplies department were also present during the inspection.

Sharma said the government had been distributing wheat under a three-month plan from January to March. According to data, around 87% wheat has already been distributed in the district. “Additionally, the introduction of biometric machines and electronic weighing machines in all government ration depots has enhanced transparency in the ration distribution process, providing relief to the public,” he added.

The chairman further said that surprise visits were being done regularly. If any negligence is found, the commission would take strict action against the responsible parties, he said.

Earlier, Sharma also held a meeting with the officials and reviewed various schemes and programmes, including School Health Program, Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), fair price shops, integrated child development scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, National Food Security Act, mid-day meal and food/water samplings by health teams and others.

Further, Sharma also emphasised the need for regular testing of mid-day meals and asked the officials concerned to maintain a food test register in schools, provide quality food to children and maintain cleanliness while preparing meals. The drinking water quality in schools must also be ensured and RO systems must be developed in the schools which don’t have same facility. He also directed that health check-up of students and medical check-up of mid-day meal workers in schools be conducted every six months.

DDPO Navdeep Kaur, DFSC Sartaj Singh Cheema, DPO Gulbahar Singh Toor, assistant civil surgeon Vivek Kataria and others were present.