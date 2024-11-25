Ludhiana: Take action to avert bird strike cases, DC tells officials

The aerodrome committee and the airport environment management committee discussed aviation safety concerns, particularly measures to prevent bird strikes during aircraft landings and take-offs at the Sahnewal airport on Monday. Deputy commissioner Jatinder Jorwal at the Sahnewal airport with officials on Monday. (HT photo)

Chaired by deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, the meeting, which saw presence of assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal and airport director Pankaj Kumar, focused on the responsibilities of various stakeholders to enhance preparedness and responsiveness in civil aviation. Chief security officer Deepak Parashar briefed the attendees on protocols for addressing unlawful interference in aviation.

To minimise bird strike risks, DC Jorwal outlined a series of immediate and long-term actions. He asked the local authorities to eliminate waste dumps near the airport, which are a significant attractant for birds. The DC directed forest officials to trim overgrown trees, especially branches extending onto the airport approach roads, to reduce bird nesting areas. The DC directed the police traffic police to clear illegally parked trucks from roads leading to the airport to ensure unobstructed access. The Mandi Board was asked to repair approach roads, enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency.

Jorwal emphasised the need for coordination between the Airport Authority of India, Municipal Corporation, panchayats and forest and rural development departments. He stressed that community participation is crucial to maintaining an environment conducive to safe aviation operations.

Officials assured prompt action, with regular follow-ups planned to monitor progress and effectiveness. Earlier in April this year a tragedy was narrowly averted after a bird struck an aircraft plane near the Sahnewal airport in Ludhiana while landing. The bird strike caused significant damage to the aircraft.