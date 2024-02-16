Ludhiana: Taxi driver held with 6 kg opium

The team of anti-narcotic cell-1 arrested a taxi driver and recovered 6 kg of opium from his possession. The police have also seized his car used in the crime. Taxi driver held with 6 kg opium in Ludhiana. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Gogi, 35, of Dolatpur Neeva village in Moga district. He is residing there in a rented accommodation and drives his vehicle under a mobile application based taxi service.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that a team led by Inspector Amritpal Singh, in-charge anti-narcotic cell-1, stopped the accused for checking following a tip-off. When frisked, the police recovered 6 kg opium from his possession.

Inspector Amritpal said that as of now, it has been learnt that the accused had earlier also delivered the consignment around 3 to 4 times, but the police found no previous FIR registered against him.

“We will question the accused after taking his remand from the court to know for how long he is into drug peddling and from whom he had procured the opium,” he said, adding that the team will investigate his forward and backward linkages.

A case under sections 18, 18C-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.