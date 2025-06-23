Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Teachers decry ‘political interference’ in schools

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Educators have also reported that block-level coordinators have been visiting schools and influencing teachers to support specific individuals for SMC positions

Government school teachers across the state have strongly opposed what they call political interference by the ruling party in the selection of school management committee (SMC) members. Traditionally, these committees included school staff, parents, a panchayat representative, and a respected local figure such as a retired teacher or social worker, selected through a democratic process.

The education department has issued schools a list of pre-selected individuals, allegedly workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (HT Photo)
The education department has issued schools a list of pre-selected individuals, allegedly workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (HT Photo)

However, this structure has recently been disrupted. The education department has issued schools a list of pre-selected individuals, allegedly workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are to be mandatorily inducted into the SMCs, bypassing the usual election procedure.

Sukhwinder Singh, state president of the Government Teachers’ Union, said, “The list of party workers was circulated through district education officers, with orders to include them in the SMCs. We do not object to any individual’s participation, but it should be decided by schools, not forced upon them.”

Educators have also reported that block-level coordinators have been visiting schools and influencing teachers to support specific individuals for SMC positions. Teachers believe this kind of influence erodes the credibility and impartiality of the committee.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, expressed concern over the growing politicisation of schools. “The number of SMC members has been increased from 13 to 16, and this change has opened the door to political influence. Instead of such interference, the government should focus on filling vacant principal posts and releasing final promotion lists of teachers and lecturers,” he said.

When asked about the directive, district education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, clarified, “The list was provided by the directorate of public instructions and handed over to the schools by the district offices. No such decision has been taken at the district level, and the reasons behind the directive remain unclear.”

Teachers fear that politicising SMCs may impact the neutrality and effectiveness of school governance.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Teachers decry ‘political interference’ in schools
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On