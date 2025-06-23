Ludhiana: Teachers decry ‘political interference’ in schools

Government school teachers across the state have strongly opposed what they call political interference by the ruling party in the selection of school management committee (SMC) members. Traditionally, these committees included school staff, parents, a panchayat representative, and a respected local figure such as a retired teacher or social worker, selected through a democratic process. The education department has issued schools a list of pre-selected individuals, allegedly workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (HT Photo)

However, this structure has recently been disrupted. The education department has issued schools a list of pre-selected individuals, allegedly workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are to be mandatorily inducted into the SMCs, bypassing the usual election procedure.

Sukhwinder Singh, state president of the Government Teachers’ Union, said, “The list of party workers was circulated through district education officers, with orders to include them in the SMCs. We do not object to any individual’s participation, but it should be decided by schools, not forced upon them.”

Educators have also reported that block-level coordinators have been visiting schools and influencing teachers to support specific individuals for SMC positions. Teachers believe this kind of influence erodes the credibility and impartiality of the committee.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, expressed concern over the growing politicisation of schools. “The number of SMC members has been increased from 13 to 16, and this change has opened the door to political influence. Instead of such interference, the government should focus on filling vacant principal posts and releasing final promotion lists of teachers and lecturers,” he said.

When asked about the directive, district education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, clarified, “The list was provided by the directorate of public instructions and handed over to the schools by the district offices. No such decision has been taken at the district level, and the reasons behind the directive remain unclear.”

Teachers fear that politicising SMCs may impact the neutrality and effectiveness of school governance.