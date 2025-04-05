Ludhiana: TEDx Ludhiana features cogent tales of resilience

The second edition of TEDx Talk Ludhiana was organised by the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, at the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Friday. The event featured an array of eight speakers coming from different walks of life, where they shared narratives of courage, societal change, and rootedness that enthralled the audience. The event featured an array of eight speakers coming from different walks of life, sharing narratives of courage. (Manish/HT)

Among the speakers was Captain Akhilesh Saxena, who joined the National Defence Academy at the young age of 17 to fulfil his dream of serving in the Indian Army. During this, he said, “During the Kargil War, I sustained multiple bullet injuries that left me bedridden for a year. But instead of giving in to the hardship, I used that time to pursue an MBA. That decision changed the course of my life and helped me transition into the corporate world. I believe one should be so focused on their goal that they don’t even notice the hardships along the way.”

Similarly, Pratham Jindal, a 24-year-old college drop-out, shared his journey of building a content agency, Praper. He said, coming from a small town near Bathinda, I started with just ₹100, a laptop, and self-taught editing skills. It all began when, during a live stream of his favourite content creator, he boldly commented that he could edit the videos better. That simple ask landed him his first freelance gig. “You don’t get what you deserve, you get what you ask for,” he said. “Optimise your ask, because most people don’t succeed not due to lack of talent, but because they’re too afraid to ask.”

In addition to this, Former coach of the Indian women’s Kabaddi team, Sunil Dabbas, delivered one of the most moving talks. She spoke of growing up in a village once infamous for female foeticide. “Girls weren’t allowed to dream at my village, let alone play sports,” she recalled. But, her father, defying societal norms, named her Sunil and pushed her into sports. When she enrolled in school, her cousin dropped out in protest. She further shared, “ Earlier women who once stayed behind ‘ghoongat’ (veils) now sit on the sidelines, watching their daughters play sports in shorts.”

Notably, under her coaching, the national women’s Kabaddi team won eight consecutive gold medals. “Women are no less than men. Don’t be afraid to dream and never lose the courage to chase it,” she said.

Mantaj Sidhu, a former Google engineer, left his high-paying job in Dublin to return to Punjab and build something more meaningful. He founded Gill Organics, a Patiala-based farm-to-fork startup that delivers chemical-free, organic produce through a subscription-based model where customers receive fresh, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and grains right at their doorstep.

“A passionless youth is as harmful as carbon dioxide emissions, both silently destroying the future,” Sidhu said, encouraging young people to make conscious, sustainable choices.

The event also featured Nipun Sayal, an AI marketing and automation specialist, known for revolutionising business growth through smart automation and AI-driven strategies. Harleen Kaur, a specially abled changemaker through her, improving the lives of specially abled citizens through her NGO Act Humane. Gurmeet Sanga Rai, a renowned conservation architect, spoke about preserving India’s heritage through sustainable and inclusive practices, while Aashish Virk, jurist and professor at PURC, bringing sharp legal insights to the discussion.