Ludhiana: Tell us what you did in 3 years, Ashu asks AAP

Punjab Congress Working president and the party candidate for Ludhiana West assembly byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its candidate to tell people what they have done in the last three and a half years and not what they are going to do in the remaining one year. Bharat Bhushan Ashu (HT Photo)

“If you could not do anything in the last three and a half years, what will you do in the remaining one year”, he asked the AAP, while addressing a public meeting in Rishi Nagar area.

He pointed out the AAP leaders were now promising moon to people that they will do wonders in the remaining one year of their government. He observed, three and a half years are more than enough to judge their performance which has not only been outright failure, but that of loot, robbery, political vendetta and victimization of political opponents.

Later talking to reporters, when asked about the main challenge, he expressed confidence that the support he was getting from the public was obvious that he had practically no competition with anyone. “My fight is only against Kejriwal, as the local AAP candidate is just a poor pawn forced into the contest”, he said.

Replying to a question about the AAP candidate, Ashu said, he had full sympathies for him, since he was and continues to be reluctant to contest. “His plight is like that of a sheep who is being dragged to the slaughterhouse to make way for Arvind Kejriwal to Rajya Sabha”, Ashu remarked, while adding, “my fight is with Kejriwal and the people of Delhi who have grabbed everything in Punjab.”

People still suffering from damage done under Cong regime: AAP

AAP Punjab working President Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi condemned the Congress regime for its extreme and ruthless misuse of power, saying that the people of Punjab are still bearing the brunt of the damage caused to institutions, resources, and public trust. He highlighted how police and bureaucrats were turned into tools for personal vendettas rather than public service. He pointed out that contracts were manipulated, funds embezzled, and public welfare schemes twisted into political slush funds.