Ludhiana: Textile unit owner loses 86 lakh to cyber fraudsters

A textile unit owner’s firm in Ludhiana was duped of ₹86 lakh by a cyber fraudster. The Cyber Crime police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused and launched an investigation into the case. The police are tracing the bank account where the money was transferred.

Victim Shrenik Jain, 58, a resident of Dr Sham Singh Road in Civil Lines and director of a textile firm, said that his accountant Amit Salaria received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number displaying his (Jain’s) photo as the profile picture on December 17.

Believing the message to be genuine, Amit saved the number without confirming it with Jain. The following day, at around 10 am, the fraudster, impersonating Jain, messaged Amit asking for the bank account balance details. Once Amit shared the details, the fraudster provided a bank account number and requested a transfer of ₹86 lakh, citing it as an investment in a new venture.

Under the impression that Jain was making the request, Amit transferred the amount. It was only after discussing the transaction with Jain over phone Amit realised that he had fallen prey to a scam.

Subsequently, Jain lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Cyber Crime police station, said an initial inquiry was conducted before registering an FIR. “We have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Singh said.

The police are tracing the bank account wherein the money was transferred. Preliminary investigations suggest that the account was opened using forged identity documents.