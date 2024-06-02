Ludhiana: Three cases registered for shooting video while voting

At least three cases were registered on Saturday for allegedly recording videos while voting and posting them on social media in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha segment. The Division Number 3 police also booked Gagandeep Sachdeva for clicking a picture while voting. (HT File)

The Division Number 3 police lodged an FIR against Gautam Bhasin of Koocha Alamdin. Bhasin cast his vote at a booth in Aggarwal Dharamshala near Sangla Wala Shivala.

The Division Number 3 police also booked Gagandeep Sachdeva for clicking a picture while voting.

The Tibba police booked Manish Verma of New Shakti Nagar of Tibba for recording a video of casting his vote and posting it on his Facebook account.

The Ludhiana police booked workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress for allegedly creating ruckus and violating the orders issued by district election officer.

The Division Number 3 police booked AAP supporters Harsh of Chandar Nagar and 11 unidentified others for creating ruckus.

In two sepaarte cases, the Shimlapuri police booked Congress supporter Avtar Singh of Kot Mangal Singh and others for leading a cavalcade of eight vehicles carrying flags near ITI Gill road and AAP supporter Balvir Singh of Hasanpur village for leading a cavalcade of five vehicles carrying flags and banners.

The Division Number 6 police booked BJP supporter Ravi Kumar of Model Town along with 40 unidentified aides for creating a ruckus in Labour Colony outside a polling station.