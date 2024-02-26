Ludhiana: Three days after gangwar, area SHO transferred

Three days after gangwar between Shubham Mota and Ankur gangs, commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal has transferred the SHO of the area where the clash took place. The police have also traced four vehicles used by the accused. (HT)

Inspector Gagangpreet Singh, SHO of Division Number 1 police station, was transferred to Police Lines. He has been replaced by inspector Kanwaljit Singh.

The police have already lodged an FIR against more than 35 accused, including Shubham Mota and Ankur after the gangwar. However, no one has been arrested so far.

The police have also traced four vehicles used by the accused. Several teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused.

Gangwar between local gangs of Ludhiana erupted when members of Shubham Mota and Ankur gang indulged in a violent scuffle near Subhani Building at wee hours on February 21 after a heated argument on a WhatsApp group.

Both gangs had challenged each other for a faceoff. The accused pelted empty bottles at each other. They also vandalised the CCTVs installed outside the shops and houses. In the gangwar Shubham Mota and another man suffered bullet injuries.

The police lodged an attempt to murder cases and other sections of the IPC and Arms Act against both the groups.

Shubham and Ankur were friends. However, they had parted ways and turned rivals. Shubham is already facing trial in several criminal cases and was came out on bail two months ago.