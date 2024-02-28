Ludhiana: Three held for vehicle lifting, 7 stolen bikes recovered

The Jamalpur police arrested three miscreants for vehicle lifting and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and five mobile phones from their possession. The accused used to steal the vehicle using a master key. (HT PHOTO)

Two of the members of the gang are yet to be arrested.

With the arrest of the accused, the police claimed to trace at least 30 cases of theft and snatching.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harsh Singh alias Harry, 21, of Mundian Khurd, Arshpreet Singh alias Goni, 19, of Bhamian Kalan and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, 19, of Bhukhri village, while other two accused identified as Ekram Veenu of Mogha colony and Dilpreet Singh alias Deepu of Ramgarh village are absconding.

Among these accused, Ekram runs a mobile shop.

ASI Surjit Singh, in-charge, Mundian Kalan police post said that the accused are active in the area for the past one year and they used to steal motorcycles parked in Sector 32, BCM Park, Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College area, Moti Nagar and CMC Hospital area.

The accused used to steal the vehicle using a master key. The accused were also involved in snatchings. A case under sections 379, 379B, 380, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.