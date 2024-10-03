Ludhiana: Three robbers hit jewellery shop

HT Correspondent The robbers fled with 100 grams of silver ornaments and ₹ 2,000 in cash. (HT File)

Three masked robbers struck a jewellery shop on Karabara Road on Wednesday, looting jewellery and cash at gunpoint. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

According to reports, Rahul, the uncle of the owner of Sonika Jewellers, was at the shop when three robbers entered. They arrived on a scooter and a bike. As soon as they came in, they pointed a pistol at Rahul and demanded the jewellery and cash. When Rahul tried to resist, the robbers threatened to shoot him. They then fled with 100 grams of silver ornaments and ₹2,000 in cash.

SHO Daresi, Inspector Avtar Singh, said that the police have launched a thorough investigation. “We have obtained the CCTV footage and are reviewing other cameras in the market. A case has been registered, and we expect to arrest the culprits soon,” Inspector Singh added.

After the robbers escaped, Rahul immediately raised the alarm and informed the police. Officers from Daresi police station quickly arrived at the scene and started an investigation. They are now reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the robbers.