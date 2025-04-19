Ludhiana: Three years on, legacy waste clearance work at snail’s pace

The legacy waste bio-remediation project of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, which began in 2022, appears to have been moving at a snail’s pace. The project was launched to clear 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste at the city’s main dump site at Tajpur road over a period of two years. Despite the elapsing of three years, the work remains incomplete. Nearly 30-lakh-metric-tonne waste has been accumulated at the Tajpur road dump. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to official records, the contract was issued to a firm on August 3, 2022, for the treatment of approximately 25 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of old waste, with the first phase targeting 5 lakh MT by January 3, 2024, at an estimated cost of ₹27.17 crore. But as of now, only 4.60 lakh metric tonnes have been cleared.

Now, the civic body has floated two fresh tenders — one of which involves the treatment of an additional 19 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. Interestingly, the new contract has been awarded to the same private firm that failed to complete the initial project on time, raising questions over the MC’s selection process and project oversight.

The groundwater pollution due to delay in the solid waste management project has drawn attention of both the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). In 2021, the NGT had directed the authorities to stop using water pumps within a 2-km radius of the dumpsite due to groundwater contamination. It had also instructed the civic body to arrange alternative drinking water sources for nearby residents. Adding to the concerns, frequent fires at the dumpsite during summers have worsened air pollution levels in the area.

A report submitted by the NGT’s monitoring panel had earlier revealed that nearly 30 lakh metric tonnes of waste had accumulated at the dumpsite, posing serious risks to both environment and public health. The panel had slammed the MC for non-compliance with solid waste management rules.

In February this year, the civic body allotted a fresh tender for 19 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste lying at the Jamalpur dump site, which officials say could help clear around 41 acres of MC land once the bio-remediation is completed.

Residents and environmental activists remain unconvinced. “It’s shocking that even after years of delay and repeated fines, the Municipal Corporation has not managed to complete a project that directly affects public health,” said Damanpreet Kaur, a resident of Jamalpur.

Another resident, Ramesh Handa, said, “Issuing contract to a firm that has already delayed its initial project shows how serious the MC is.”

Executive engineer Harjit Singh admitted that the work has been delayed. He said that a portion of the contractor’s payment has been withheld. “The same firm, which has been allotted the new tender, will begin the process soon. Installation of electricity connection at the site is awaited for the beginning of the work.”