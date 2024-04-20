Ludhiana: Threeke govt school gets green certificate

Under the green school programme of the central government launched in association with State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab and Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) of Threeke received the green certification for the year 2023-24. Government Sr Sec School, Threeke, is the only school in the district to get the green certification. (HT Photo)

The schools were judged on the basis of information collected under six heads, including water, air, energy, food, land and waste. Around 31 government schools of Punjab were accredited with green certification. Out of these, GSSS, Threeke, being the only government school in the district.

School principal Satwinder Singh said they did not make any changes in the wake of the said programme. “We had just filed for the participation and everything required was pre-existing in our school for which we got the certificate,” he added.

Around 21 government schools of the district received yellow and orange certifications under the said programme for the year 2023-24. Out of these, nine schools including GSSS of Gill, Dalla, Rupalon, Hambowal, Manewal, Karamsar, Shahpur, Jandiali and Dakha received ‘orange’ grading. Twelve schools including GSSS of Umaidpur Tibba, PAU, Galib Kalan, Lalton Kalan, Hambowal bet, Jagraon Bridge, Gurm, Gobindnagar, Purain, Sarabha, Hambran and Rajewal got the yellow certification.

The schools with a score between 70-100% are accredited with green certification. The ones with 50-69.9% are given yellow certificates, 35-49.9% are provided orange and below 34.9% falls under the red.

GSSS Shahpur principal Davinder Singh Chhina said, “Environment should be priority of all and the green school programme ranking provided an inspiration to the teaching fraternity and students of the government schools.”

District education officer (secondary) Harjinder Singh said the credit goes to staff of the concerned schools. “I hope they will continue working with the same enthusiasm for the betterment of their institutions,” he added.