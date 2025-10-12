Ludhiana to clash with Ferozepur for baseball championship title today

The 13th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, began on Saturday with great enthusiasm at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. The three-day event, being held from October 11 to 13, saw intense competition among district teams on the opening day, with girls from across Punjab displaying exceptional talent and sportsmanship. Players in action during the 13th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

A total of 16 district teams participated in the girls’ category on day one, playing a series of exciting matches.

In the opening match, Kapurthala edged past Fazilka by 1-0, with Gurdeep scoring the lone run. The home team, Ludhiana, started strong with a 2-0 win over Ropar, as Gurpreet and Navjot each scored one run. Sangrur dominated Fatehgarh Sahib 11-0, with Jashandeep and Sukhdeep leading the charge with two runs each. Jalandhar defeated Mansa 9-7 in a close contest, while Amritsar overpowered Barnala 2-0, driven by strong performance from Beant and Gurvir.

Ferozepur’s players showed remarkable form, crushing Sri Muktsar Sahib 10-0, led by Simranpreet and Sukhjinder with two runs apiece. Patiala triumphed over Malerkotla 2-0, while Moga comfortably beat Mohali 10-0, with Amandeep and Pawandeep playing exceptionally.

In the quarterfinals, Ludhiana continued its winning streak, defeating Kapurthala 6-0. Ferozepur narrowly edged Amritsar 9-8, while Sangrur beat Jalandhar 7-5, and Moga outplayed Patiala 6-1.

The semi-finals witnessed powerful performances as Ludhiana stormed past Moga 9-1, and Ferozepur overpowered Sangrur 10-2, setting the stage for a thrilling final clash between Ludhiana and Ferozepur on Sunday. Sangrur and Moga will compete for third place.

The day’s proceedings were graced by chief guest Gurvir Singh Shahi, MD of Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala. Prominent officials including Harbir Singh Gill, secretary of Punjab Baseball Association; Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president; and association members Rajinder Singh, Resham Singh, Sundar Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Malwinder Singh, and Baldev Singh were also present, encouraging the young athletes and lauding their spirited performances.