Ludhiana: To tackle inflated prices, administration directs retailers to submit stock declarations

In a bid to curb hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities post panic buying, the district food and supplies department has asked all major retailers, wholesalers, and daily food suppliers in Ludhiana to submit detailed declarations of their current stock levels. The move is aimed at curbing overcharging, and artificial scarcity of food items that are vital to daily life, officials familiar with the matter said. The department also instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the city. (HT)

Notably, earlier the Punjab department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs had issued a directive on May 9, in response to rising concerns over panic buying among residents amid the border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In its directive, the department has instructed district officials to not only collect stock declarations from all major retailers and wholesalers but also ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the city. Officials have been asked to stay in close coordination with shopkeepers and suppliers to prevent any disruption in the distribution chain.

The directive issued by the administration reads, “All shopkeepers and suppliers must maintain a steady flow of food essentials at their outlets. If they face any difficulty in maintaining supply, they must immediately inform the district controller so that appropriate support can be extended without delay.”

Earlier last week amid the growing uncertainty after heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan, residents across Ludhiana had begun purchasing daily essentials like flour, rice, milk powder, cooking oil, potatoes and onions in unusually large quantities. This sudden surge in bulk buying has raised alarms among officials and traders alike, triggering fears of artificial scarcity and also a subsequent spike in prices across markets.

However, despite the situation returning to normal in the city after days of unpredictability, residents have reported inflated prices of daily essentials. Aparna Sharma, a homemaker from Sarabha Nagar, expressed frustration, saying, “After hearing reports of de-escalated border tensions, we expected prices of essential items to return to normal, especially since people are no longer panic buying. However, it’s shocking to see that shopkeepers are still charging around 5% more for cooking oil, rice, and pulses.”

When contacted, district food supplies and controllers, Sartaj Singh Cheema said, “We are keeping a close watch on the market and the prices of around 38 essential commodities through our dedicated price monitoring cell based in Kesarganj Mandi. The cell collects daily price data from wholesale and retail markets, analyses fluctuations, and flags any irregularities so that timely action can be taken against hoarding or overpricing.