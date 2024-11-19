Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Toddler killed in freak mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 19, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Masons removed an iron gate and propped it against a wall while installing tiles. The deceased, Baani, was playing nearby and she tried to climb the gate which toppled over and crushed her.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death after an iron gate in her house fell on her on Tuesday. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The one-and-a-half-year-old was rushed to a hospital after the mishap where doctors declared her dead.
The one-and-a-half-year-old was rushed to a hospital after the mishap where doctors declared her dead.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Machhiwara police station, said masons working in the house had removed an iron gate and propped it against a wall while installing tiles. The deceased, Baani, was playing nearby and she tried to climb the gate which toppled over and crushed her. Her grandmother Gurdev Kaur and the masons immediately pulled her out and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The inspector confirmed that a post-mortem examination was being conducted and that the entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the house.

According to Gurdev Kaur, Baani had been under her care since her father Darshan Singh moved to the United States for work following a divorce shortly after Baani’s birth.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //