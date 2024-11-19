Ludhiana: Toddler killed in freak mishap

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death after an iron gate in her house fell on her on Tuesday. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The one-and-a-half-year-old was rushed to a hospital after the mishap where doctors declared her dead.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Machhiwara police station, said masons working in the house had removed an iron gate and propped it against a wall while installing tiles. The deceased, Baani, was playing nearby and she tried to climb the gate which toppled over and crushed her. Her grandmother Gurdev Kaur and the masons immediately pulled her out and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The inspector confirmed that a post-mortem examination was being conducted and that the entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the house.

According to Gurdev Kaur, Baani had been under her care since her father Darshan Singh moved to the United States for work following a divorce shortly after Baani’s birth.