Ludhiana trader booked for morphing photos of wife’s minor niece

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday booked a shoe trader for allegedly morphing photographs of his wife’s seven-year-old niece and threatening to circulate the objectionable images following a matrimonial dispute with his wife. Police officials added that the accused is already facing multiple FIRs registered at different police stations across the city. (HT File)

The accused Gurwinder Singh, alias Prinkle, of Chandigarh Road has been booked under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for insulting the modesty of a woman, Sections 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 25 of the Arms Act, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, his sister had married the accused, a shoe trader, in 2024. However, following matrimonial discord, she returned to her parental home. The complainant alleged that in July 2024, the accused called him and claimed he had morphed photographs of his seven-year-old daughter. He later shared some of the edited images and threatened to circulate them publicly.

Police said the accused also sent photographs of himself posing with firearms in an attempt to intimidate the family.

The family approached the city police with a complaint on April 9 this year. Following a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, police registered an FIR against the accused.

Officials at Moti Nagar police station said the accused is absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him. Further investigation is underway.

Police officials added that the accused is already facing multiple FIRs registered at different police stations across the city.