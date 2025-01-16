Ludhiana: Train cancellations, delays amid dense fog hassle commuters

The commuters at the railway station were a hassled lot amid train cancellations and delays cause by dense fog in the region. Commuters stranded at the railway station in Ludhiana on Thursday. Two trains were cancelled due to fog. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, at least two trains running via Ludhiana were cancelled and several others delayed, some up to 10 hours, as foggy conditions prevailed.

The Ghazipur City Express between Jammu and Ghazipur and Durg SF Express between Udhampur and Durg were cancelled due to the fog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the god will persist in the coming days.

“I had to go to Ghazpiur. But the train has been cancelled. Now, I am waiting for a train to Delhi and once I get there, I will figure out how to get to my village,” said Bhushan Yadav.

“We had to go to Delhi to meet a relative suffering from a liver ailment. We have been waiting here for four hours, but our train is not here yet,” said Kewal Krishan Goyal.

The most-affected trains include Dhanbad – Jammu Tawi Garib Rath Express, which reached the station eight-and-a-half-hours behind schedule; Hirakud Express between Visakhapatnam and Amritsar, which was running five hours late; Indore Amritsar Express, running five hours behind schedule; Golden Temple Mail between Mumbai and Amritsar, three hours behind schedule; Hemkunt Express between Rishikesh and Jammu, over two hours behind schedule; and the Shri Shakti Express between Delhi and Katra, which reached the station two hours later than the scheduled time. The Katra-Delhi and Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat trains were also late by around 30 minutes.

The Sachkhand Express between Nanded and Amritsar was running ten hours behind schedule; Jammu Tawi to Dhanbad Garib Rath Express was running six hours late; and the Udhampur to Subedar Ganj SF Express was four hours behind its scheduled time. According to the IMD, Ludhiana had a visibility of only around 100 metres in the wee hours of Thursday.

The IMD sounded an orange alert for ‘very dense fog’ on Friday and Saturday, and a yellow alert for ‘dense fog’ on Sunday.

“The coming days will see very dense fog,” said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of climate change and agricultural meteorology department at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

She also added that the weather was expected to stay clear of rain till January 20.

For the past two days, the weather was clear in the city with sunshine which took temperatures above normal.