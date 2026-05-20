Ludhiana: Transport Nagar residents raise concerns over garbage dumping, poor infrastructure

Residents and transporters operating in Transport Nagar have raised serious concerns over broken roads, blocked sewerage, garbage dumping and illegal encroachments in the area. Locals said the condition of the area has remained neglected for decades despite repeated complaints to the authorities. Blocked drain in Transport Nagar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Sonu, who works in Transport Nagar, said waste is regularly dumped in the area while sewerage lines remain blocked for long periods.

He added that factory waste and chemical discharge also enter the drains, creating foul smell and unhygienic conditions. According to him, broken roads, dust and overflowing garbage have made daily movement difficult for transport workers and vehicle owners.

JP Aggarwal said the issues had already been highlighted several times to the municipal corporation and the deputy commissioner’s office. He stated that Transport Nagar is a low-lying area and its condition worsens during the monsoon season due to waterlogging and damaged roads. He said the area was allocated around 1980 by the improvement trust and later handed over to the municipal corporation for maintenance, but no major development has taken place in nearly 50 years.

He claimed that although three large parking areas and fencing were planned in the layout, they were never provided.

Because of this, transporters are forced to park vehicles on the main roads, leading to traffic congestion.

He also pointed out that overloaded small trucks often overturn on damaged roads, causing loss of goods and accidents.

Sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota, while responding to the concerns raised by residents, said the matter would be looked into and necessary cleaning and clearance work would be carried out soon.