Ludhiana: Tributes paid to bravehearts at Police Commemoration Day event

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Monday paid floral tributes to the bravehearts from police and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal pays tributes to the bravehearts at commemoration day event in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

An event to mark the Police Commemoration Day was organised at the Police Lines.

Speaking on the occasion, Chahal exhorted people to fight the ‘anti-national’ elements jointly. He said it is because of the great sacrifices of the heroes that we are living in a peaceful environment and communal harmony.

They were accompanied district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, former DGP DR Bhatti and Gurdashan Singh, among others.

A police contingent led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Roopdeep Kaur gave a ceremonial salute to the heroes. The officials and dignitaries present observed two minutes silence to pay tributes to the bravehearts.

A list comprising names of officials and jawans of police and paramilitary forces who sacrificed their lives during the past one year was read out by ACP (headquarters) Ravinder Singh Dhillon.

Narrating the historical importance of Police Commemoration Day parade, Chahal said it is observed forces across the country to pay tributes to the jawans of Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), who laid down their lives in line of duty on October 21, 1959, at Ladakh during an assault by the Chinese Army.

Chahal said that during the days of terrorism in the state, 117 police personnel of Ludhiana police laid down their lives. He assured that Punjab Police is standing with their families.

DC Jorwal lauded the sacrifices made by the police while combating militancy in the state and combating internal disturbances in other states.

Later, both Chahal and Jorwal distributed blankets among the families of martyrs and also assured full support in redressing their grievances.