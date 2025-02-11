Ludhiana: Truck driver killed in mishap

A driver died after his truck collided with another truck near Beeja Chowk on the national highway in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur. His body was trapped inside the truck’s cabin and was retrieved with great effort using a crane and a tractor. Balwinder Singh was transporting a liquor-laden truck from Ludhiana towards Khanna at a high speed. The truck crashed into another slow-moving truck ahead of it. (HT Photo)

Balwinder Singh was transporting a liquor-laden truck from Ludhiana towards Khanna at a high speed. The truck crashed into another slow-moving truck ahead of it. The impact was so strong that Balwinder Singh got stuck inside his cabin and it took hours of rescue efforts to recover his body.

Following the accident, sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh of the Road Safety Force, along with his team, reached the site and worked overnight to clear the wreckage. The accident also led to a traffic disruption on the highway, which was finally cleared by 3 am.

Both damaged vehicles have been handed over to the Sadar police. ASI Baljit Singh from Kot police post said the driver of another truck managed to escape. An FIR would be registered after investigating the matter, he added.