Ludhiana: Two aides of gangster Gopi Lahoria held with weapons

The Jagraon CIA staff have arrested two alleged aides of Canada-based gangster Davinderpal Singh, alias Gopi Lahoria, and recovered illegal arms from their possession. Police said the duo were on their way to Ludhiana to carry out a targeted attack. Two associates (faces covered) of Gopi Lahoria gang in the custody of Ludhiana rural police on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused, identified as Harsdeep Singh,alias Billa, and Kulwinder Singh, alias Kida, both residents of Nangal village, were intercepted at checkpoint on the Ludhiana–Ferozepur Road in Jagraon while riding an unregistered motorcycle.

According to police, two .32 bore illegal pistols, four magazines and four cartridges

were recovered from their possession. Senior superintendent of police Ankur Gupta said the operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Jatinder Singh and CIA in-charge inspector Amitpal Singh following specific intelligence inputs.

Acting on the tip-off, police teams laid a blockade as the suspects entered the Jagraon area from the Moga side and apprehended them during checking.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused apparently revealed that they had been assigned to execute an attack, involving firing, at a prominent location in Ludhiana.

Police said the duo was acting on the directions of Lahoria, who is believed to be operating from Canada.

The SSP said the intended target and exact location have been withheld for security reasons. He added that the timely arrest of the accused helped avert a possible untoward incident.

“Further investigation is underway to verify their claims and identify others linked to the case. More arrests are likely,” the SSP added.