Ludhiana | Two days after jail clash, 18 inmates booked
Two days after a clash broke out between two groups of jail inmates, police booked 18 prisoners on Friday.
A case was registered against Jagjit Singh, Anu Kumar, Naveen Negi, Akashdeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gaura, Jonty, Rohan Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sahil Kanda, and Sukhdev Singh of one group, and Shubham Arora, Karanveer Walia, Paras Kumar and Mohammad Nadeem of the rival group.
One of the accused in the case, Shubham Mota alias Shubham Arora, had suffered injuries in the clash.
Ludhiana Central Jail assistant superintendent Harminder Singh said the accused, who belong to rival groups, had indulged in a scuffle on June 1, after which jail authorities had carried out a checking, in which four mobiles were found abandoned in the jail cell and nine mobiles were recovered from inmates.
A case under Sections 160 (committing affray), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Prisons Act was registered against the accused.
15 mobiles seized from inmates
In another case, jail inmates, including Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and Jonty, were booked after seven mobiles were found in their possession, while eight mobiles were found abandoned.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics