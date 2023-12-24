Five days after a medical practitioner and his female assistant were robbed at his clinic in Jodhewal area, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the crime. Ludhiana: Two ‘drug addicts’ held for robbing medical practitioner

According to the police, the accused have executed at least 18 snatching and loots in different locations of Salem Tabri and Jodhewal area in the past one-and-a-half months.

The police have also recovered 11 mobile phones, besides a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Attu, 32, and Rajinder Singh alias Raju, 33, both residents of Chitti Colony of Bhattian area.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that soon after receiving the complaint from the medical practitioner Rasik Vats, the police formed several teams to trace the accused. On Saturday, the police arrested the accused.

“The accused are drug addicts and indulged in snatchings to meet their need for drugs. The accused told police that they used to target labourers returning from factories and rob them of cash and mobile phones,” the ADCP said.

“After robbing the medical practitioner of cash, the accused spent all the money on buying drugs,” she added.

The ADCP further added that Manpreet is facing a trial in a snatching case lodged against him in 2017, while Rajinder has one FIR lodged against him in 2016.

Two masked miscreants had held captive a medical practitioner and his assistant in his clinic and robbed them of ₹45,000 at Bahadurke Road on December 18.

The miscreants, who were laced with sharp-edged weapons, locked the medical practitioner and his female assistant in the clinic while escaping. Later, the locals rescued them.