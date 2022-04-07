Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Two fresh Covid infections reported in 24 hours
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Two fresh Covid infections reported in 24 hours

So far, 1,09,791 Covid cases have been reported in Ludhiana, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus
On Wednesday, Ludhiana was left with 13 active cases of Covid. (HT File)
On Wednesday, Ludhiana was left with 13 active cases of Covid. (HT File)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

So far, 1,09,791 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. On Wednesday, the district was left with 13 active cases. Ten persons are under home-isolation while three are under treatment at different hospitals. The administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A clip of the Gurdaspur clash that surfaced on Wednesday shows two cops standing at a small distance from the spot with one recording a video on his mobile phone.

    Gurdaspur clash happened right under the nose of cops, shows video

    A video clip of the bloody clash over a land dispute at Phulra village in Gurdaspur district on Monday is being shared widely on social media and shows that cops were present as “mute spectators” near the spot as shots were being fired that ended up claiming four lives. Husband of the village sarpanch, Sukhraj Singh, was among three locals killed in the attack besides a member of the rival group.

  • The man, who was initially suspected to have been a kidnapper, on the basis on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, turned out to be Good Samaritan, who had come to her rescue after she lost her way. (HT File/Representational image)

    Ludhiana | Good Samaritan helps reunite 4-year-old missing girl with family

    A four-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped from Shivpuri area on Monday, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday. The girl's mother Yasmin Parveen, who works at a factory, used to take her two daughters to her workplace. The girls used to play outside the factory while she worked. She was handed over to her parents after a medical check-up. A resident of Kundanpuri's relatives, Ajmal Ansari also tried to search for her parents, but in vain.

  • Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR registered at Mohali in Punjab.

    HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR

    The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups. Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.

  • KR Lakhanpal, Punjab Finance Commission and former chief secretary. (HT File Photo)

    Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home: Lakhanpal

    Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.

  • A passer-by took the injured pedestrian, who appeared to be in his 30s, to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway

    The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out