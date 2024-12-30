Ludhiana: Two more accused arrested for beating man to death

A day after the arrest of two accused for beating a 25-year-old to death, the Tibba Police arrested two more accused, who are teenagers, on Monday. According to the police, all four accused of the case have been arrested. A day after the arrest of two accused for beating a 25-year-old to death, the Tibba Police arrested two more accused, who are teenagers, on Monday. According to the police, all four accused of the case have been arrested. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Bharti, 19, of Kailash Nagar at Tibba Road and Nikhil, 18, of Vijay Nagar at Tibba Road. The police have seized a motorcycle from the possession of the accused. The accused were arrested following the information provided by a 20-year-old youth of Tajpur village and his friend Baljit Singh alias Raja, 21, of Puneet Nagar at Tibba Road, who were arrested by the police on Sunday.

The accused during questioning stated that Sachin Tiwari, the victim, was stalking and harassing sister of one of the accused following which they thrashed him, but he died.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 4) Prabhjot Singh said that the incident had occurred on December 27 and the police learnt about it later on December 28 following which a case under sections 103 of BNS was registered against the two accused at Tibba police station following the statement of victim’s uncle Rakesh Tiwari.

ADCP said that Tiwari was allegedly harassing the accused’s sister for the past some days following which the accused along with his friends thrashed Tiwari with a blunt weapon. In this attack, Sachin Tiwari suffered severe injuries. He was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries.

“On December 29, the police traced the two accused and arrested them and later the other two accused were also arrested on Monday,” he added.