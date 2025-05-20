Ludhiana: Two more armymen posted in J&K held for smuggling heroin

Two days after the arrest of an army personnel for alleged drug peddling, the Ludhiana rural police have arrested two more serving army personnel for allegedly smuggling heroin from the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and distributing it in Punjab. The two army personnel arrested on drug peddling charges by the Ludhiana rural police on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrests have sparked serious concerns about the infiltration of drug networks into highly disciplined institutions like the armed forces.

According to police officials, the trio—currently posted in Srinagar—were using their leave periods to transport heroin, smuggled from Pakistan across the LoC, to local drug peddlers in Punjab. The three accused have been identified as Vikramjit Singh, 25, a sepoy from Bhanour village in Ludhiana district, Jaswinder Singh Jassi from Chingar Kalan village in Hoshiarpur, and Baljinder Singh Balli from Jaiton in Faridkot. The latter two are serving havildars in the army.

The investigation began after Vikramjit Singh was arrested at a police checkpoint in Pamal village two days ago. Acting on a tip-off, police searched him and recovered 255 grams of heroin. During interrogation, Vikramjit confessed to being part of a smuggling network that sourced heroin from the LoC and sold it in Punjab. He had reportedly returned home on leave specifically to carry out a delivery.

Following his confession, a police team was dispatched to Srinagar where Jaswinder and Baljinder were taken into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest the three had been operating the drug racket for several months and were lured into the illegal trade by the promise of quick money.

“This is a serious development. The involvement of serving soldiers highlights how deeply drug cartels have penetrated our society,” said a senior investigating officer. “We are trying to determine whether more individuals are linked to the network.”

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent police Ankur Gupta said police are working to uncover the full scope of the operation.

A case under Sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Jodhan police station.