Ludhiana: Two more schools booked for installing power generators ‘sans permission’

A day after lodging FIR against management of New Senior Secondary School, Dandi Swami Chowk, the division number 5 police lodged another FIR against the management of the Sarabha Nagar Branch of the school for installing “power generator sans permission” from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The police lodged another FIR against Shri Ram Global School Sarabha Nagar for the similar violations. Officials explained that the power supply cannot be redistributed or sold internally without prior approval from the utility. (HT Photo for representation)

The FIRs have been lodged under Sections 125, 270 and 280 of the BNS following the complaint of PSPCL officials.

According to enforcement officials from PSPCL, the schools were operating under the domestic supply category but were allegedly using electricity beyond permissible norms. They claimed that portions of the premises were sublet and separate meters were installed, while supply was being extended to additional school units functioning from the same premises.

The officials alleged that after obtaining a sanctioned connection, the management opened four more institutions and began supplying electricity internally without seeking fresh approvals. Under PSPCL rules, each independent unit or institution requires a separate sanctioned connection. Sub-letting or extending supply from one connection to multiple establishments without authorisation constitutes a violation under the Electricity Act.

Officials explained that the power supply cannot be redistributed or sold internally without prior approval from the utility. In cases where institutions expand operations or change load patterns, they are required to apply for an enhancement of load or a fresh commercial connection. Failure to do so can attract penalties, disconnection, and legal action.

Ramesh Kaushal, deputy superintending engineer (enforcement), said action is taken strictly based on complaints and inspection findings. “We receive complaints and conduct raids accordingly. Whenever violations are detected, immediate action is initiated as per rules,” he said.

The official maintains that such enforcement drives aim to prevent unauthorised load usage, power theft, and unsafe electrical practices.

He further clarified that institutions can avoid such action by applying for the correct category of connection, seeking load enhancement approval, and ensuring no sub-letting or unauthorised redistribution of supply takes place.