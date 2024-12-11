Ludhiana: Two suffer bullet injuries amid clash over property dispute

A meeting aimed at resolving a property dispute between two former real estate partners turned violent when gunshots were fired, leaving them injured in Khasi Kalan village in Meharban area on Wednesday afternoon. Sukhjeet Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of the same village, have been hospitalised. The police are yet to determine who fired the shots or how many weapons were involved. (HT File)

Sukhjeet Singh, whose condition is critical, was taken to Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh Road while Sukhdev Singh is undergoing treatment at CMC Hospital.

According to ASI Radhey Sham from the Meharban police station, initial investigations reveal that Sukhjeet and Sukhdev, former partners in a real estate business, had been at odds over a piece of land. In an attempt to resolve the dispute, both parties, accompanied by their associates, held a meeting in the village. A verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Things turned ugly after both groups opened fire.

The police are yet to determine who fired the shots or how many weapons were involved. “We are questioning eyewitnesses, but many are hesitant to speak,” ASI Radhey Sham said.

The incident has created tension in the area with the police intensifying efforts to uncover the truth. Officers are seeking clarity on the events leading up to the shooting and are examining whether additional individuals were involved.

He added that further action would be taken based on eyewitness accounts and forensic findings.