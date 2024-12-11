Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Two suffer bullet injuries amid clash over property dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 12, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The incident took place when two former real estate partners met to resolve their dispute over a piece of land

A meeting aimed at resolving a property dispute between two former real estate partners turned violent when gunshots were fired, leaving them injured in Khasi Kalan village in Meharban area on Wednesday afternoon. Sukhjeet Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of the same village, have been hospitalised.

The police are yet to determine who fired the shots or how many weapons were involved. (HT File)
The police are yet to determine who fired the shots or how many weapons were involved. (HT File)

Sukhjeet Singh, whose condition is critical, was taken to Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh Road while Sukhdev Singh is undergoing treatment at CMC Hospital.

According to ASI Radhey Sham from the Meharban police station, initial investigations reveal that Sukhjeet and Sukhdev, former partners in a real estate business, had been at odds over a piece of land. In an attempt to resolve the dispute, both parties, accompanied by their associates, held a meeting in the village. A verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Things turned ugly after both groups opened fire.

The police are yet to determine who fired the shots or how many weapons were involved. “We are questioning eyewitnesses, but many are hesitant to speak,” ASI Radhey Sham said.

The incident has created tension in the area with the police intensifying efforts to uncover the truth. Officers are seeking clarity on the events leading up to the shooting and are examining whether additional individuals were involved.

He added that further action would be taken based on eyewitness accounts and forensic findings.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On