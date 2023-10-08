Ludhiana: Two suffer bullet injuries in clash at Model Town

Two people suffered bullet injuries after rival groups clashed in Model Town Extension during the wee hours of Sunday. Earlier, both the groups had indulged in a scuffle outside a restaurant in South City. According to the police, the accused, who are facing trials in different cases, share an old enmity. (Getty image)

The injured duo, Mudit Sood and Abhijit Mand, were rushed to the hospital, where their condition has been stated as stable.

A first information report (FIR) against Kunwar, Divyanshu, Harsh, Tejvir Grewal, Raj Cheema and their aides, who are yet to be identified, following the complaint of Mudit Sood.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jasroop Kaur Bath said the victims Mudit and Abhijit were at a restaurant on South City road on Saturday night. Their friend Dipanshu also works at the restaurant. The accused showed up at the spot and forced Dipanshu to help them get a table at the restaurant, but he refused, which resulted in a spat.

“The security staff at the restaurant intervened and the accused left. When Mudit and Abhijit were returning home, the accused began following them and attacked them in the Model Town Extension. Both of them suffered gunshot injuries. The accused escaped from the spot, leaving them injured,” the ACP added.

The injured duo called their family members and were rushed to the hospital

The ACP said police teams are investigating the incident and suspect the use of illegal weapons.

An attempt to murder case, meanwhile, has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

