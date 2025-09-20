Ludhiana: Union protests, says govt made no effort to protect their jobs

Educators and librarians from several government colleges in Ludhiana including SCD Government College, Government College for Girls, Government College Ludhiana East, Government College Karamsar Rara Sahib, and Raikot Government College staged a massive protest at Fountain Chowk on Friday. As part of the demonstration, they also burned an effigy of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Teachers, whose appointment was annulled, holding a protest march at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protest under the banner of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front was held in response to the state government’s inaction over ensuring their job security after Supreme Court annulled the appointment of 1,091 assistant professors and 67 librarians in July, citing the recruitment process as arbitrary, insufficient and in violation of UGC norms.

The protesting members further pointed out that recently in Sangrur, the state government had assured them that a meeting of the front will be held with finance minister Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, and education minister Harjot Bains on September 18 to reach a solution. However, without any prior notice, the government abruptly cancelled it, pushing the future of 1158 assistant professors and librarians in bleak.

Jaspreet Sidhu, a member of the front said that a meeting with three cabinet ministers had been scheduled last Monday following the gherao of the chief minister’s residence in Sangrur, but it was postponed without a valid reason. “The government has already delayed two months in filing a review petition to safeguard the 1158 recruitments. Even now, not showing goodwill on this matter reflects the government’s ill intent,” he said.

Baljinder Kumar criticised the government’s claims of an educational revolution, saying, “Higher education in Punjab is being systematically undermined. This is why no sincere effort is being made to protect the 1158 recruitments.”

Gurjant Singh added that during the protest at the chief minister’s residence last Monday, 16 members of the 1158 Front, including its leaders were arrested. Female participants were reportedly pushed and shoved, and some had their dupattas (scarves) pulled. The arrested members were later released following continued protests.

Paramjit Singh emphasised the urgency of the issue, saying, “The 1158 recruitments have become a matter of life and death for us. If the government does not take meaningful steps to protect these appointments, the struggle will intensify. If no immediate meeting is held and a review petition is filed in the Supreme Court, we will encircle the chief minister’s residence again on Sunday, September 21.”

The protest also saw support from members of various student organisations, who joined the demonstration to express solidarity with the faculty and librarians.