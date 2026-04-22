Ludhiana: Union to intensify protest over old pension scheme restoration

The Old Pension, Allowances and Scales Restoration Front has announced an intensified phase of protest against the Punjab government, accusing it of ignoring pending demands including restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) for employees recruited after January 1, 2004. A convention held on Tuesday saw participation from several employee leaders, who reviewed past assurances and charted out a road map for future agitation. As part of their protest, employees marched towards the residence of cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora (HT File)

The convention strongly criticised the statement of finance minister Harpal Cheema, who recently remarked in the assembly that, “There is no urgency in restoring the old pension scheme.” Union leaders termed the remark as a clear deviation from earlier commitments and accused the government of failing to implement its own notification issued four years ago.

A member of the front Rupinder Singh Gill said that, “Despite a state-level rally in Sangrur on February 15 and a follow-up meeting with senior officials, including the chief minister, joint secretary and finance department representatives on March 5, no concrete steps have been taken.” He alleged that repeated promises have remained unfulfilled, fuelling anger among employees.

Other key demands include scrapping the July 17, 2020 notification based on central pay scales and fixing salaries as per the sixth Punjab pay commission with a 15% hike, implementation of proper pay scales in line with service rules in ongoing court cases, restoring benefits for non-teaching staff regularised under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, reinstating 37 types of allowances such as rural and border area allowances and granting ACP benefits and clearing the pending 16% dearness allowance.

As part of their protest, employees marched towards the residence of cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora and submitted a warning memorandum. The front announced that on May 1, Labour Day, employees will gather in Chandigarh for a mass deputation to the Chief Minister’s residence. A statewide rally and protest march is also planned for May 17, with large participation expected from Ludhiana. Leaders warned that if their demands are not met, the government should be prepared to face a stronger and wider agitation in the coming weeks.