Ludhiana: Unsung heroes behind stellar show by meritorious school students

In a remarkable achievement, 131 students from the state's Meritorious Schools have cracked the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains this year. The result, declared on Saturday, showcased yet again the excellence of these government-run schools, where a majority of successful candidates—131 out of 189 from all government schools—hail from just nine Meritorious institutions.

These schools, established to support academically bright students from economically weaker backgrounds, continue to punch above their weight. Their success is not new—last year alone, 243 students from Meritorious Schools cleared NEET, and over 2,000 scored above 90% in Class 12 exams. But behind these numbers lies a story of deep frustration among the very teachers who make this success possible.

Our needs remain neglected: Teachers’ body

Dr Teena, president of the Meritorious Teachers’ Union, said the latest JEE results are proof of how public schools, when supported with the right resources and passionate educators, can match or even surpass private institutions. “Our students are achieving national-level success. This should be celebrated—but sadly, the teachers behind these achievements remain unacknowledged,” she said.

General secretary of the union, Ajay Sharma, voiced his concerns over the state’s continued neglect. “For over a decade, we’ve been waiting for regularisation of our jobs. Salary hikes have been stalled, arrears unpaid, and our services treated as temporary despite year after year of exceptional outcomes,” he said.

He openly criticised what he called the government’s “hypocrisy.” “When it comes to results, the students of Meritorious Schools are proudly showcased as government school achievers. But when it comes to giving their teachers equal pay, job security, or recognition, we are pushed aside. What kind of double standard is this?”

Teachers from across the state, including Ludhiana, echoed this sentiment, saying the system continues to thrive on their hard work but offers no guarantees in return. “We teach toppers, mentor future doctors and engineers, and guide them to success stories—but we still await regularisation,” said one teacher.

Rakesh Kumar, finance secretary of the union questioned the government’s stance on education. “How can a government claim to prioritise education when it consistently ignores the needs of its most successful educators?” he asked.

Matter still ‘under consideration’

The matter has been in limbo for years. In February, director general of school education Vinay Bublani said that the teachers’ demands were under review and referred to the education secretary, with a committee formed to look into the issue. However, when contacted, administrative secretary of school education Anindita Mitra confirmed only that the matter was still “under consideration.”

As Punjab basks in the academic glory of its meritorious students, their teachers continue to wait—hoping that someday, their dedication will be rewarded not just with applause.