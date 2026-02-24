Ludhiana: Uprooted tree damages electricity pole, vehicle in Sarabha Nagar

A tree was uprooted around midnight in Block-D of Sarabha Nagar and fell onto overhead electricity lines, partially damaging a parked Thar SUV and affecting a power pole. Vehicle damaged after electricity poll collapse in Sarabha Nagar area in Ludhiana on Monday, February 23, 2026. (Gurpreet Singh)

No injuries were reported and there was no power outage, officials said.

Residents said the tree collapsed late at night and struck the electricity infrastructure before landing on the vehicle parked along the roadside. The SUV sustained minor damage. No one was present at the spot at the time of the incident.

Officials clarified that the power pole did not collapse completely. Low-tension (LT) wires and internet cables were affected but remained at a safe height. The area was cordoned off as a precaution and clearance work was initiated.

Residents informed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), following which SDO Ramanpreet Singh of the Aggar Nagar division, along with the area’s junior engineer and technical staff, reached the site.

The horticulture department deployed workers to cut and remove the fallen tree. SDO Ramanpreet Singh said there was no electricity disruption in the area.

He added that power supply would be temporarily shut only during the replacement of the damaged pole to ensure safety. A new pole is being installed. He further said a crane could not be arranged during the night and the replacement process began later.

By evening, teams were engaged in erecting the new pole and securing the lines. Residents said regular inspection of aging trees and infrastructure is necessary to prevent similar incidents.