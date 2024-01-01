close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana varsities release handbooks, new year calendars

Ludhiana varsities release handbooks, new year calendars

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 02, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, released their handbook and new year calendar

As the new year rings in, city universities, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, released their handbook and new year calendar, 2024, on Monday.

Ludhiana varsities released their handbooks and new year calendars. (HT)
Vet varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said that the handbook contains the summary of package of practices for livestock farming, important animal diseases, their management, and a comprehensive list of facilities available for the farmers in the university.

Vet varsity’s director of extension education Parkash Singh Brar said that the directorate of extension education strives its best to disseminate the scientific knowledge to the stakeholders through all possible means including training, literature, magazine, mobile apps, YouTube channel and other social media.

The PAU Handbook of Agriculture is a volume of information pertaining to statistics of Punjab and soil testing laboratories in Punjab; MSP of different crops; nutrient content of fertilisers and manures; area, production and yield of important crops of Punjab; meteorological data of different locations of Punjab; soil and water testing services; improved crop varieties, fruit trees and fruit plants; package of practices for major field and vegetable crops; nurseries; orchards; insect pests and their management; agro-forestry and ornamental trees etc.

