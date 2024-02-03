 Ludhiana vet varsity gets interventional ultrasound unit - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana vet varsity gets interventional ultrasound unit

Ludhiana vet varsity gets interventional ultrasound unit

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Dean college of veterinary science SPS Ghuman, informed that the unit offers a myriad of benefits, including advanced imaging capabilities for early detection of diseases

A state-of-the-art interventional ultrasound unit was inaugurated at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Saturday.

The interventional ultrasound unit will aid in diagnostic precision and treatment efficacy in veterinary medicine. (HT File Photo)
The unit will aid in diagnostic precision and treatment efficacy in veterinary medicine and was officially unveiled by vice- chancellor Inderjeet Singh in the presence of SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, and other faculty members and UG/ PG scholars.

Singh said that the inauguration of this interventional ultrasound unit marks a significant milestone in the evolution of veterinary medicine, underscoring the importance of technological advancements in improving patient outcomes.

Director of clinics Swaran Singh Randhawa emphasised the hospital’s commitment to staying at the forefront of veterinary healthcare. “The investment in the Interventional Ultrasound Unit reaffirms our dedication to providing the highest standard of care to our animal patients. We are proud to lead the way in incorporating cutting-edge technology that enhances our diagnostic and treatment capabilities.” This unit is also equipped with a LED screen to aid teaching a larger group of students, which is normally not possible with small ultrasound screen, he added.

Randhir Singh and Rajsukhbir Singh, the visionaries behind the project expressed excitement about the possibilities this unit will bring to veterinary care. The interventional ultrasound unit combines ultrasound imaging with minimally invasive procedures, enabling veterinarians to visualise internal structures with exceptional clarity and perform interventions such as biopsies, fluid aspiration, and catheter placements with precision. This will enhance diagnostic accuracy and minimise the invasiveness of certain procedures, leading to faster recovery times for the animals, said the experts.

