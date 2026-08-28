Dolly Parton tattoos in focus as 'young' photos of Jolene singer emerge after death

One user shared images of her as a young musician and wrote, “I’m just now noticing pictures of a young Dolly Parton and JESUS!!! I never realized just how pretty she was”

Dolly Parton ’s secret tattoos have captured public attention following the death of the country music icon at 80. Fans online have been revisiting old photographs of the singer from when she was young, searching for the hidden artwork she kept covered under her trademark long sleeves.

What was the significance of the beehive tattoo that Dolly Parton had?

What was the significance of the beehive tattoo that Dolly Parton had?

What tattoos did Dolly Parton have and why did she keep them hidden?

What tattoos did Dolly Parton have and why did she keep them hidden?

Parton died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, her family confirmed. The singer-songwriter left behind a six-decade legacy built on hits such as “Jolene”, “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5”.

Parton's tattoos have remained one of her most guarded personal details. Although she confirmed having multiple tattoos over the years, she rarely displayed them publicly.

Also read: Dolly Parton: The ‘Queen of Country’ died holding 11 Guinness World Records - Know how she earned them

Why Dolly Parton got tattoos and why she kept them hidden Parton repeatedly explained that her tattoos were not created as a rebellious statement. She had said that the tattoos helped cover scars caused by medical procedures and her tendency to develop keloid scars.

In a 2014 interview with Today, Parton said her fair skin caused scars to remain purple. She explained that she used small pastel tattoos to disguise those marks. “I started having little pastel things to disguise things,” she said during a 2016 interview with Larry King.

Parton had previously said that she viewed the tattoos as a form of decoration. She said she preferred turning scars into something positive by adding designs such as flowers and butterflies. She said, “I do have some tattoos, that’s true. But they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl.”

In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, she again described her tattoos as “pastel” and “artful.” She said, “I don’t have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!”

Also read: Was Dolly Parton ever photographed without wig and makeup? Inside singer's trademark fashion

Amid the interest in Parton's tattoos and alleged photo was shared on X.