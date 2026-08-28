Dolly Parton tattoos in focus as 'young' photos of Jolene singer emerge after death
The country music icon’s hidden pastel tattoos have drawn renewed attention after fans revisited old photos of Dolly Parton and rare glimpses of her body art.
Dolly Parton’s secret tattoos have captured public attention following the death of the country music icon at 80. Fans online have been revisiting old photographs of the singer from when she was young, searching for the hidden artwork she kept covered under her trademark long sleeves.
One user shared images of her as a young musician and wrote, “I’m just now noticing pictures of a young Dolly Parton and JESUS!!! I never realized just how pretty she was”
Deep Dive
Parton died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, her family confirmed. The singer-songwriter left behind a six-decade legacy built on hits such as “Jolene”, “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5”.
Parton's tattoos have remained one of her most guarded personal details. Although she confirmed having multiple tattoos over the years, she rarely displayed them publicly.
Also read: Dolly Parton: The ‘Queen of Country’ died holding 11 Guinness World Records - Know how she earned them
Why Dolly Parton got tattoos and why she kept them hidden
Parton repeatedly explained that her tattoos were not created as a rebellious statement. She had said that the tattoos helped cover scars caused by medical procedures and her tendency to develop keloid scars.
In a 2014 interview with Today, Parton said her fair skin caused scars to remain purple. She explained that she used small pastel tattoos to disguise those marks. “I started having little pastel things to disguise things,” she said during a 2016 interview with Larry King.
Parton had previously said that she viewed the tattoos as a form of decoration. She said she preferred turning scars into something positive by adding designs such as flowers and butterflies. She said, “I do have some tattoos, that’s true. But they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl.”
In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, she again described her tattoos as “pastel” and “artful.” She said, “I don’t have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!”
Also read: Was Dolly Parton ever photographed without wig and makeup? Inside singer's trademark fashion
Amid the interest in Parton's tattoos and alleged photo was shared on X.
However, the picture came from an unverified profile. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this image.
Butterflies, ribbons and a beehive
Although Parton never gave fans a full view of her tattoos, she shared small details over the years.
During a 1999 appearance with Jay Leno, she revealed a small angel tattoo and mentioned having a butterfly tattoo. She also told People, “I like to make positives out of negatives. I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”
One of her most personal tattoos was the small beehive design. Parton said it covered a mark left by a feeding tube after she suffered a serious health issue. She described the tattoo as a tiny yellow-and-brown beehive with a small bee on top.
Despite decades of public appearances, photographs of Parton’s tattoos remain extremely rare. Fans on social media recently expressed surprise upon discovering how carefully she had protected that part of her identity. Parton had once said that these tattoos were “mostly for my husband.”
A few years ago, when asked whether she had tattooed her husband of 54 years, Carl Dean, on her body, Parton replied, “No, he's tattooed on my heart.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More
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