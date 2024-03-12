Ludhiana: Vet varsity’s annual athletics meet concludes on a high note

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University held 16th annual athletic meet on Tuesday. A jockey during the show jumping event at the athletics meet at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh inaugurated the meet. After unfurling the flag, Singh said the varsity always promoted the spirit of games among students to keep them healthy and in high spirits. He praised committee members’ efforts and appreciated the participants. The sports torch was being lit by senior athletes of the varsity. The meet started with oath-taking ceremony by the varsity athlete Jasmine Kaur Malhi. After inauguration, march past was performed by the athletes.

The participants included College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani, Bathinda, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Bathinda and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.

In men’s track events, Parmod Kumar, Harbaj Singh Sangha and Jashanpreet Singh in 110 m hurdles; Avneet Singh Brar, Umeed Singh Sekhon, Tarandeep Singh and Pawan Chauhan in 5,000 m; Jashanpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Ujjwal Anand in 400 m hurdles; Ramandeep Singh, Umeed Singh Sekhon and Akashdeep Singh in 800 m; Shubham Kapoor, Parmod Kumar and Aryaman in 200 m secured the top spots.

In men’s field events, Sartaj and Sharndeep Singh in Javelin Throw; Saurav Uppal, Jai Singh and Khushmeet Singh in Shot Put; Parmod Kumar, Harmanjit Singh and Jujhar Singh in Broad Jump secured top positions.

In women’s track events, Jasmine Kaur, Ekamjot Kaur and Rehmat Kaur in 1500 m; Jasmine Kaur, Gurkirat Kaur and Ekamjot Kaur in 800 m; Jasjeevan Kaur, Anita Sharma and Shivangi Arya in 100 m; Anita Sharma, Jaismeen Malhi and Navya Khatri in 200 m secured the top spots.

In women’s field events, Inayat Pathak, Jaismeen Malhi and Farheen Kaur in Javelin Throw; Ankita Sharma, Jaismeen Malhi and Krishna Kavitha in Broad Jump; Krishna Kavitha, Jasjeevan Kaur and Jaismeen Malhi in High Jump; Anmol Giri, Ritisha Punni and Jaismeen Malhi in Shot Put had the top positions.

The overall trophy was won by College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana. Runners-up trophy was won by College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Bathinda.