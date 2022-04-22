Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine

The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine.

Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.

Director of clinics Dr Swaran Singh Randhawa informed that within a span of one year the dialysis unit of GADVASU has emerged as the leading veterinary speciality unit in northern India, adding that upgrades and strengthening existing dialysis facilities were the need of the hour.

Dr Randhir Singh said the state-of-the-art dialysis unit was at par with any human dialysis unit of the country, adding that there is an exponential increase in the cases of renal failure over the last 4-5 years.

He said four to five dogs are being diagnosed with renal failure on an average daily and based on our selection criteria, two to three such cases are suitable candidates for undergoing dialysis.

The dialysis unit is equipped with a doppler blood pressure monitor, infusion pump, multi parameter monitors and centralised oxygen supply. The unit is also backed by expert radiology, ultrasound, echocardiography and transfusion facilities.

“With the upgradation of the Dialysis Unit, we hope that we would be able to provide this life saving modality to a greater number of pets with kidney related problems,” Singh added.