Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine
The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine.
Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.
Director of clinics Dr Swaran Singh Randhawa informed that within a span of one year the dialysis unit of GADVASU has emerged as the leading veterinary speciality unit in northern India, adding that upgrades and strengthening existing dialysis facilities were the need of the hour.
Dr Randhir Singh said the state-of-the-art dialysis unit was at par with any human dialysis unit of the country, adding that there is an exponential increase in the cases of renal failure over the last 4-5 years.
He said four to five dogs are being diagnosed with renal failure on an average daily and based on our selection criteria, two to three such cases are suitable candidates for undergoing dialysis.
The dialysis unit is equipped with a doppler blood pressure monitor, infusion pump, multi parameter monitors and centralised oxygen supply. The unit is also backed by expert radiology, ultrasound, echocardiography and transfusion facilities.
“With the upgradation of the Dialysis Unit, we hope that we would be able to provide this life saving modality to a greater number of pets with kidney related problems,” Singh added.
-
Palace on Wheels to resume this September, drop in tariff likely: Official
The luxury royal train, Palace on Wheels, which was halted in view of the Covid pandemic in 2020, will resume from September this year, a senior official said. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore is expected to soon ink a new agreement with the India Railways after multiple meetings on the topic, said a senior official familiar with the development.
-
Ludhiana district bags three National Panchayat Awards
The district bagged three National Panchayat Awards 2022 announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat Rohle village won the national award, while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) was awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.
-
Power situation to improve soon, talks on to purchase energy from pvt producer: Haryana CM
To address the issue of power shortage, the Haryana government will hold a meeting with two private players and ask them to increase power supply across the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a district grievance committee meeting at Powergrid Colony, Sector 43, on Thursday. Both companies already have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
-
AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators. Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.
-
Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana
Police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four accused, recovering a total of three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession. The accused, identified as Manvir Singh Monty of Punjabi Bagh, Rajvir Singh of Dhandra village, Jasvinder Singh of SBS Nagar Dhandra Road and Manpreet Singh of Dhandra village, were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road on Tuesday.
