News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Vet varsity wins big at youth fest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2023 11:46 PM IST

Around 2,500 students from 17 different universities of the region participated in 50 various events based on literary, heritage, music, fine arts and dance categories in this inter-university festival

Students from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University bagged awards in five events held at the Punjab State Inter-Varsity Youth Festival. Students of varsity secured first position in elocution, second position in debate, second position in giddha, second position in installation, and third position in short video film making.

Vet varsity wins big at inter-university festival. (HT PHOTO)
Punjab State Inter-Varsity Youth Festival was held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from November 26 to 29. Deepali Kalambhe , contingent in-charge of varsity, informed that 71 students of vet varsity participated in elocution , debate, giddha , heritage arts, short video film making , mimicry, mime, installation, bhangra and luddi competitions.

The festival was inaugurated by Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Punjab minister for agriculture, animal husbandry.

Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director students’ welfare, appreciated the efforts of the students as well as their teachers and mentors.

