Ludhiana: Vigilance probe begins into bribery allegations during panchayat polls

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2024 10:49 PM IST

A video went viral in which an ex-sarpanch reportedly admitted that he bribed officials to influence poll outcome; the Vigilance Bureau has hinted that more people can be booked in connection with this case.

A viral video linked to alleged bribery during the recent panchayat elections in Dakha has been escalated into a full-fledged investigation by the Vigilance Bureau (VB). The case, involving former sarpanch Jatinder Singh of Dakha village, has been handed over to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana range, for further inquiry.

The case, which was initially filed on October 30, includes charges of bribery, criminal trespass and public mischief among others.
The case, which was initially filed on October 30, includes charges of bribery, criminal trespass and public mischief among others.

Accused Jatinder Singh has been booked under multiple sections, including 57 (abetting commission of offence), 173 (bribery), 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 353 (statements conducting to public mischief) of the BNS, different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of Representation of People Act, on October 30.

The case includes charges of bribery, criminal trespass and public mischief among others. Initially filed on October 30, the investigation gained momentum after Singh’s anticipatory bail plea was dismissed in court.

The controversy stems from a complaint by Varinder Singh Sekhon, a rival sarpanch candidate during the panchayat elections in October. Sekhon alleged that Jatinder Singh, a supporter of his opponent Jagjeet Singh Bhola, manipulated the election outcome.

According to Sekhon, Bhola won by a slim margin of seven votes, but irregularities were discovered in the vote-counting process. Officially, only 110 votes were cancelled, but during the counting, verbal announcements inflated this number to 145. Sekhon claimed that Jatinder Singh admitted during a gathering at the gurdwara of Patti Jalal that he bribed officials to tamper with voting papers and influence the election outcome. The confession was reportedly captured on video, which Sekhon presented as evidence.

After initial investigations, the police found sufficient evidence to register an FIR against Jatinder Singh. The Vigilance Bureau hinted that more people could be booked in the case.

A VB official said that they would thoroughly investigate the allegations and examine all evidence, including the viral video. If necessary, more people will be nominated in the FIR as the case unfolds.

This case underscores concerns over transparency and fairness in panchayat elections.

Follow Us On