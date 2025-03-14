Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Villagers protest outside police station over pollution from chemical factory

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 14, 2025 06:30 AM IST

According to the protesters, land in Bishanpura village was acquired for setting up a tile factory but a chemical factory came up instead. They said the pungent smell of chemicals from the factory spreads across the region, causing health issues among locals.

{Bishanpura, Barmalipur}

Residents of Bishanpura village and a neighbouring village staged a protest outside Doraha police station complaining of inaction by authorities on severe pollution caused by a chemical factory in their area in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (HT Photo)
Residents of Bishanpura village and a neighbouring village staged a protest outside Doraha police station complaining of inaction by authorities on severe pollution caused by a chemical factory in their area in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (HT Photo)

Residents of Bishanpura and Barmalipur villages staged a protest late on Wednesday outside the Doraha police station over ‘severe pollution caused by a chemical factory’ in the area.

The protesters, supported by farmer leaders, blocked traffic on the service road and raised slogans against Punjab Police and the factory owners.

According to the protesters, land in Bishanpura village was acquired for setting up a tile factory but a chemical factory came up instead. They said the pungent smell of chemicals from the factory spreads across the region, causing health issues among locals. They alleged that authorities concerned have not taken any action despite repeated complaints.

The locals said they were ‘fed up’ with the inaction and formed a monitoring team to track the factory’s activities. On Wednesday, they found a tanker illegally dumping chemical waste on government land in Barmalipur village. They intercepted the tanker and called the police, who took it into custody, the protesters said.

The villagers claim that the half-filled tanker was parked at the police station overnight but when a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) team arrived on Thursday to collect samples, the tanker was found empty.

Investigation officer Hardam Singh, who was at the protest site, said the tanker was empty before the inspection. He assured the protesters that necessary action will be taken after investigation. The protest was called off after the assurance.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On