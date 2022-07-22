Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla.
The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. The drain overflows from the point almost every year due to the low level of the road.
Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out. Furniture and other goods were damaged and water also entered vehicles parked outside the houses.
Rajan Verma, a resident of Peeru Banda Mohalla, said, “Every time the Buddha Nullah overflows, filthy water makes its way into our houses and my children and I had to spend the night flushing it out. My kids could not even make it to their school today.”
Residents of New Kundanpuri area, Ratan Singh and Vicky Sahota, said, “This happens every year, but the authorities have failed to find a solution. Residents, on the other hand, have to bear the brunt for the failure of the civic body. The authorities claim that water accumulates here because it is a low-lying area, but that does not mean that we should face harassment.”
Commuters also faced a lot of problems and traffic police had to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area for some time. Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspected the site along with MC officials and directed the staffers to expedite the work of clearing the water.
MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said efforts are on in full swing to clear the waterlogged areas.
148.2 mm rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s monsoon preparedness claims
The municipal corporation's tall claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by 148.2 mm rainfall on Thursday morning, as most areas of the city were left completely inundated . Acute water logging was witnessed in areas including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, New Kundanpuri area, Old GT Road near Clock Tower, Dugri and Gill Road. The area near Clock Tower got waterlogged despite installation of storm sewer lines.
